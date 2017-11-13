CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Roy Moore Dismisses Allegations, Says Lawsuit To Come

GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore of Alabama is calling a newspaper report carrying allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl four decades ago “fake news” and says a suit will be filed in response.

The former judge condemned the Washington Post story during a campaign speech in Huntsville, Alabama. Earlier, another fellow Republican, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, urged Moore to drop out of the race, saying Moore’s explanations had been inadequate
In a Huntsville gym, Moore assured supporters that the Post story was “a desperate attempt to stop my political campaign” and that the allegations that he was “involved with a minor child are completely unfalse and untrue and for which they will be sued.”

The Post story quoted four women by name and cited numerous other sources.

