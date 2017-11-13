Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Tour

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Taylor Swift fans, get ready to shake it off. The superstar is coming to a city near you in 2018.
Just three days after the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer released her new album, ‘Reputation,’ Swift announced the ‘Reputation’ tour on Monday.
The tour will kick off in Glendale, Arizona on May 8 and finish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on October 6.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 13.
Fans have the opportunity to participate in a pre-sale by registering for Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster.
General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.
Tour Dates:
May 8: Glendale, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium
May 12: Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium
May 19: Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl
May 22: Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field
May 25: Denver, CO, Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 2: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
June 30: Louisville, KY, Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7: Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium
July 10: Washington, DC, FedEx Field
July 14: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
July 17: Cleveland, OH, First Energy Stadium
July 21: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
July 28: Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
August 4: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
August 7: Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Field
August 11: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium
August 18: Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium
August 25: Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
August 28: Detroit, MI, Ford Field
September 1: Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8: Kansas City, MO, Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 15: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sept. 18: St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center
Sept. 22: New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 29: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
October 6: Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium