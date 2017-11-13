Taylor Swift Announces ‘Reputation’ Tour

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Taylor Swift fans, get ready to shake it off. The superstar is coming to a city near you in 2018.

Just three days after the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer released her new album, ‘Reputation,’ Swift announced the ‘Reputation’ tour on Monday.

The tour will kick off in Glendale, Arizona on May 8 and finish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on October 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 13.

Fans have the opportunity to participate in a pre-sale by registering for Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster.

General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

Tour Dates:

May 8: Glendale, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12: Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

May 19: Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl

May 22: Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field

May 25: Denver, CO, Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

June 30: Louisville, KY, Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7: Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium

July 10: Washington, DC, FedEx Field

July 14: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

July 17: Cleveland, OH, First Energy Stadium

July 21: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

July 28: Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

August 4: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

August 7: Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Field

August 11: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

August 18: Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

August 25: Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

August 28: Detroit, MI, Ford Field

September 1: Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8: Kansas City, MO, Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 15: Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept. 18: St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 22: New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 29: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

October 6: Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium