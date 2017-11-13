Oak Cliff Thief Steals Car With 4-Year-Old Girl Inside

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A thief steals a car from an Oak Cliff gas station with a 4-year-old child in the back seat.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video checking other cars in the parking lot before he stumbles upon a car that is unlocked and running.

The driver briefly hopped out to run into the gas station when the incident occurred. The suspect drives off and the driver of the car gives chase because his 4-year-old daughter in the back seat.

The thief hits several cars as he speeds off but never stops.

Gas station workers who saw the video, recognized the person who stole the car and say he’s been terrorizing them and evading police for months.

The clerk working Monday recognized two of the three suspects in the video “from coming in here stealing.”

When asked about the kid who stole the car, “did you see him in here this morning?”

Clerk, “Yeah, he was here this morning.”

The gas station clerk explained, “We call the police. They don’t come. Sometimes we call police 5, 6 times a day.”

In the past six months Dallas Police have responded to five carjackings before this one.

The owner of the gas station says this Exxon is one of the high crime locations where officers are required to sign-in once a shift.

When CBS11 asked to see the sign in sheet no one could find it.

The clerk explained if she saw them again she would call police, “because I don’t want it to happen to nobody else.”

The thief dropped the little girl off a few blocks away. It’s unclear if he knew she was in the car.

But the fact that she was makes the charges against him much more serious than car theft.