Nearly 2 Dozen Cars Vandalized In Plano Neighborhood

PLANO (CBS11) – Plano Police want to know who vandalized nearly two dozen cars in a neighborhood.

Surveillance images from Green Oaks Drive shows a man walking up to a minivan, using some sort of tool to puncture a tire and then running away.

Residents sent CBS11 several pictures of flattened tires.

David Shaver hopes to get them fixed soon.

“See, they put a slash right here, here, and here,” explained Shaver. “The tire’s completely ruined. You can’t fix it. It’s just sad what they did.”

Mary Rowley had all four of her tires slashed.

She’d like to see street lights in the neighborhood. She had a doorbell camera installed, in case the crook comes back.

“We don’t have lights, and it’s pretty dark if people don’t keep their front lights on. We have a lot of trees that are beautiful – but also lots of places to hide,” explains Rowley.

Police do not know if there is more than one suspect out there.