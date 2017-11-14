CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Nearly 2 Dozen Cars Vandalized In Plano Neighborhood

By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: cars vandalized, Local TV, Plano Police, surveillance, tires slashed, Vandalism

PLANO (CBS11) – Plano Police want to know who vandalized nearly two dozen cars in a neighborhood.

Surveillance images from Green Oaks Drive shows a man walking up to a minivan, using some sort of tool to puncture a tire and then running away.

atire3 Nearly 2 Dozen Cars Vandalized In Plano Neighborhood

vandalized tires in Plano (surveillance)

Residents sent CBS11 several pictures of flattened tires.

atire Nearly 2 Dozen Cars Vandalized In Plano Neighborhood

vandalized tires in Plano

atire2 Nearly 2 Dozen Cars Vandalized In Plano Neighborhood

David Shaver hopes to get them fixed soon.

“See, they put a slash right here, here, and here,” explained Shaver. “The tire’s completely ruined. You can’t fix it. It’s just sad what they did.”

Mary Rowley had all four of her tires slashed.

She’d like to see street lights in the neighborhood. She had a doorbell camera installed, in case the crook comes back.

“We don’t have lights, and it’s pretty dark if people don’t keep their front lights on. We have a lot of trees that are beautiful – but also lots of places to hide,” explains Rowley.

Police do not know if there is more than one suspect out there.

