Clouds Blanket North Texas Through Friday

*Yesterday High: 69; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 68; Normal Low: 47*
- Temps slightly above normal through weeks-end.
- A few showers late Wed. into Thursday
- Decent cold front late Friday.
- Below normal temps. return this weekend. Humidity erased.
- 20” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 40” of rain since Sept 1st…<4.75> below normal.
Today: Cloudy with 3 rays of sunshine, that’s IT! Mild, breezy and humid. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, mild and humid. Low: Low 60s Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: More of the same. Lots of clouds and humidity. 30% chance of showers late. High: Mid 70s.
Thursday: Cloudy and muggy. A few leftover showers. High: Mid 70s.
Friday. Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine. Windy and warm. Cold front by evening. SLIGHT chance of a storm or two. High: Mid 80s (Record 87).
Weekend: Back to sunshine, lower humidity and cooler. Lows: 40s; Highs: Mid 60s.
Monday: Sunny, continued nice. Highs: 60s.