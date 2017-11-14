Clouds Blanket North Texas Through Friday

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Cloudy, dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather

*Yesterday High: 69; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 68; Normal Low: 47*

  • Temps slightly above normal through weeks-end.
  • A few showers late Wed. into Thursday
  • Decent cold front late Friday.
  • Below normal temps. return this weekend. Humidity erased.
  • 20” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
  • 40” of rain since Sept 1st…<4.75> below normal.

Today: Cloudy with 3 rays of sunshine, that’s IT! Mild, breezy and humid. High: Mid 70s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, mild and humid. Low: Low 60s Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: More of the same. Lots of clouds and humidity. 30% chance of showers late. High: Mid 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy and muggy. A few leftover showers. High: Mid 70s.

Friday. Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine. Windy and warm. Cold front by evening. SLIGHT chance of a storm or two. High: Mid 80s (Record 87).

Weekend: Back to sunshine, lower humidity and cooler. Lows: 40s; Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny, continued nice. Highs: 60s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch