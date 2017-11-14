City Of Dallas Takes New Approach On Panhandlers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is once again taking a crack at the persistent problem of aggressive panhandlers.

This time, it’s at work on a marketing campaign taking aim at people who give.

Using the slogan “Give Right,” the campaign aims to redirect donations to organizations that help the homeless with housing, mental health services, or workforce training.

“You’ll see the messaging on billboards, social media,” said Nadia Chandler-Hardy, the city’s chief of community services.

City staff envision a website, a hashtag, and a media campaign.

They’ve also chosen three areas of focus – Deep Ellum, the intersection of Forest Lane and Abrams Road, and Preston Center.

Some city council members are already criticizing aspects of the plan.

“It’s too weak,” said council member Sandy Greyson, who wanted a stronger message.

“Any fool can see where the problem is,” said Phillip Kingston, who argued panhandling downtown Dallas needs to be addressed.

City staff were planning to kick off the campaign next month.

They’re now reworking some of the details in response to council criticism and hope to launch sometime early next year.