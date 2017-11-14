CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Dallas County Schools Bus Drivers Claim They Are Scapegoats

By Jack Fink
Filed Under: bus drivers, Children, Dallas County Schools, Dallas Independent School District, Kids, mismanagement, questionable deals, scapegoats, unsafe driving

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One week after voters decided to abolish Dallas County Schools, more than a dozen of the agency’s school bus drivers made emotional pleas to the public.

Michelle Foster, a DCS driver for 13 years said, “Our job is to take your precious dumplings to school and make sure they’re safe.”

She and others say they believe they are scapegoats, wrongly accused of unsafe driving, and other major problems the agency is accused of including mismanagement and questionable deals.

bus drivers Dallas County Schools Bus Drivers Claim They Are Scapegoats

DCS bus drivers plead for their jobs. (courtesy CBS11)

Linda Barrett organized the news conference Tuesday morning.  “We’re not saying there weren’t problems.  There were problems.  But the drivers should not have been thrown under the bus.”

Another driver, Sheila Gregory said, “We do our job, we do them well.  Any job you go to may have errors.”

Gregory and others say their biggest concern is once the agency shuts down for good at the end of the school year, they’ll have to apply for jobs at the school districts that will take-over transporting students next fall.  “Keep us, we’re your drivers.  We’re who have been getting your children, grand-kids, nieces and nephews back and forth to school safely.  Why should we go and have to put application in other places?”

Foster agreed, “I don’t get it, why are people coming in and telling us it’s our fighting, we got to go find another job.  We got something.  They need to come take care of us.  We’re taking care of their kids.”

Dallas Independent School District is the largest district in Dallas County that relied on DCS.

Last week, the superintendent said they want to hire drivers, and just days ago, a DISD spokeswoman says an assistant superintendent met with DCS employees to hear their concerns, something the spokeswoman said DCS did not allow before the election.

Among the drivers’ concerns, what will happen to their salaries and benefits.  “All these people who’ve not had social security all these years, end up with nothing.”

The drivers are part of the Texas Retirement System.

DISD administrators will present their plan on transporting students to board members during a briefing November 30th. The school board will vote on the matter at a later date.

Meantime, the committee overseeing the dissolution of Dallas County Schools will hold its first meeting Wednesday.

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch