Dallas Police Seeking Suspect In Hi-Mart Store Robbery

Filed Under: dallas police, Hi-Mart, knifepoint, robbery, Simpson Stuart

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police detectives are asking for the publics assistance for information on a robbery.

On the evening November 5th, around 10:45, the Hi-Mart store located in the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road was robbed at knifepoint.

The suspect also threatened the employee who was working at the store. The employee was not injured during the incident.

suspectsplitscreen Dallas Police Seeking Suspect In Hi Mart Store Robbery

Suspect in robbery at Hi-Mart store. (courtesy Dallas Police)

If you recognize this suspect, or have information on this robbery, please call Detective Woodburn at (214) 671-3666.

If you wish to remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

