DART Adding Patrols And Security Guards

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit said Tuesday it’s adding more officer patrols and increasing the number of security guards to improve security throughout the system.

Additional police officers have been assigned to the three transit facilities in the West End section of Downtown Dallas, some of DART’s busiest spots: West End Station, CBD West Transfer Center and Rosa Parks Plaza.

The stepped-up patrols bring the number of officers Monday through Friday to four on the West End Station platform and two each at Rosa Parks Plaza and CBD West Transfer Center.

DART’s West Transfer Center and Rosa Parks Plaza are used to transfer between bus routes and rail stations.

The West Transfer Center is bounded by Lamar Street, San Jacinto Street, Griffin Street and Pacific Avenue, near West End Station. Rosa Parks Plaza is adjacent to both facilities on Lamar between Pacific and Elm streets.

DART says it is also deploying 29 contracted and uniformed security guards located on strategic rail platforms.

There are plans to add another 30 security guards in 2018.