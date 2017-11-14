CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-35 shut down at Northwest Highway in Dallas After A Deadly Crash | Traffic

GOP Candidate Moore Calls New Allegation ‘Absolutely False’

Filed Under: Accusations, Allegations, Beverly Young Nelson, GOP, Politics, Roy Moore, Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sexual misconduct

Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama says the latest accusation against him of sexual misconduct is “absolutely false.”

Standing by his wife at a hastily called news conference, Moore says he did not know Beverly Young Nelson and “never did what she said I did.”

Nelson said Monday that Moore assaulted her in the late 1970s when she was a 16-year-old waitress.

gettyimages 872910550 GOP Candidate Moore Calls New Allegation Absolutely False

(Photo by Wes Frazer/Getty Images)

Moore says the accusations against him are a “political maneuver.”

Moore says he is unfamiliar with the restaurant where the woman said Moore was a regular customer. Nelson had shown reporters her high school yearbook that she said Moore signed in 1977.

Kayla Moore defended her husband, saying he is the “most gentle, most kind man that I have ever known.”

Moore did not take questions from reporters.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch