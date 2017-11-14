Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Pickup, Then Shot By Officer, Owns Pickup

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police said Tuesday a man suspected of breaking into a pickup truck who was shot by an officer after a confrontation with the officer last Wednesday, is actually the owner of the pickup.

Lyndo Jones however is charged with one count of evading arrest, Mesquite Police Lt. Brian Parrish said.

“He was detained because we had received information that there was a burglary in progress and regardless of who owns the vehicle, regardless of what the actual situation is, if an officer receives a call that there is a burglary in process and arrives at the scene and finds what he deems to be a suspect, it is just simply a prudent matter to take that person into custody and further investigate and find out if the person is up to no good and if they are then we move forward with an investigation,” said Lt. Parrish.

It all started at around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, when police were called to the 1300 block of South Town East Boulevard for somebody setting off a car alarm.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he located Jones sitting inside of a pickup truck as the vehicle’s security alarm was sounding. The officer confronted the suspect and things then escalated quickly. That scuffle led to the officer firing his weapon and striking the man at least one time.

However, police said Jones continued to fight with officers even after he was wounded and placed into handcuffs. Police said he demonstrated such physical strength that it took three officers just to hold him down until paramedics could arrive at the scene to assess his injuries.

“The situation was that Mr. Jones didn’t give the officer ample opportunity to start an investigation,” said Lt. Parrish.

Jones underwent surgery for his gunshot wound and is recovering.

Jones was not armed.

The officer who shot him has been identified as Derick L. Wiley.