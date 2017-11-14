McKinney School Bus Crashes Into Ditch Off 75 Service Road

McKINNEY (CBSDFW) – A school bus has crashed in McKinney.

Reports say the accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday along the southbound service road of U.S. 75 near North Park Road.

Police and ambulances are on the scene.

The bus was carrying 4 and 5 year old’s headed to Lawson Elementary.

McKinney police say the driver of the bus suffered a medical emergency.

Of the 8 elementary age children on the bus, 6 were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The driver has also been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials confirm there are no major injuries.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest information.