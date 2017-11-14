North Texas Group Packs Food For Hurricane Harvey Victims

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of North Texas boys from Trail Life Troop gathered together in Carrollton at Metrocrest Presbyterian Church to make a difference.
“It’s right in our backyard and we want to make certain the people affected are not forgotten,” says Greg Wyman.
The boys packed thousands of meals for hurricane victims along the coast, each packet contains rice, beans and can feed up to five people.
Two and half months after Hurricane Harvey hit there is still plenty of need in the Houston area.