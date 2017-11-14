Oscar De La Hoya Challenges Conor McGregor To A Fight

For boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya thinks he could be the next boxer to take out MMA Champion Conor McGregor.
The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought in a professional match in nearly a decade.
“I’ve been secretly training, secretly training,” De La Hoya said recently in an interview on Golden Boy Radio.
“I’m faster than ever and stronger than ever. I know I can take out Conor McGregor in two rounds. I’ll come back for that fight. Two rounds. Just one more. I’m calling him out. Two rounds, that’s all I need.”