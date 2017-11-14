CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
Raiders Mark New Chapter With Las Vegas Stadium Groundbreaking

Filed Under: Football, groundbreaking, las vegas, NFL, Oakland Raiders, stadium

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Oakland Raiders have broken ground on a new stadium in Las Vegas, just across the freeway from the city’s world-famous casinos.

The ceremony that marked the start of a new chapter for the team balanced the glitz that Las Vegas is known for and the tragedy from which it is still recovering.

Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Hall of Famer Howie Long attended the event, and so did police, firefighters, EMTs and other members of the local community. Fifty-eight beams of light shone behind the stage, each representing one of the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting that rattled the city.

The Raiders want to start the 2020 season at the new 65,000-seat venue that’s being partially funded by a tax increase.

