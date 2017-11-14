Sounds Of The Holidays: When Stores Start Playing Christmas Music

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – Planning on spending several hours hopping from store to store in search of presents for everyone on your holiday shopping list? After a report on how playing Christmas music too early in the year is actually bad for your mental health, we’ve got the list of which big-name retailers are turning up the festive tunes early this year.

The survey, completed by reporters at the Tampa Bay Times, asked more than 100 of America’s top stores when they start the holiday jingles. Here’s the list of when sellers will begin raining Christmas carols down upon you. Many of them won’t even be waiting for your Thanksgiving turkey to go into the oven.

October 22: Best Buy

Electronics giant Best Buy definitely jumps the gun by starting its Christmas music playlists nine days before Halloween. The chain was the only retailer to say that they started in October.

November 1: Sears, Kmart, Michael’s, Lane Bryant, Maurice’s

November 5: Ulta

November 9: Belk, H&M

November 11: Office Depot, Office Max

November 13: Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods

November 16: Verizon Wireless

November 18: Staples

Mid-November: Macy’s, AT&T Store

November 23 (Thanksgiving): JCPenney, Giant Eagle

November 24 (Black Friday): Publix, Target, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Lowe’s, Albertson’s, Sprouts, Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Foot Locker

Late November: Petco

December 1: Stater Bros.

Didn’t Reveal: Starbucks, Apple Store, TJ Maxx, Ross, Ikea

Don’t Play Music: WinCo Foods, Costco, AutoZone, GameStop

The report found that the stores which do not wait until Black Friday will usually sprinkle in the songs at the start, and then increase the amount through Thanksgiving. Many of the retailers said that, once the calendar turns to December, the speakers will play holiday hits around the clock. For the shoppers who can’t take the holiday overload, plan your trips accordingly.