Texas State Suspends Fraternity & Sorority Activities After Student’s Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The president of Texas State University says she has suspended fraternity and sorority activities after a student died at an off-campus social event.

Denise M. Trauth says in a statement that San Marcos police found Matthew Ellis, a Phi Kappa Psi pledge, unresponsive on Monday morning at an apartment off campus.

Trauth says Ellis was pronounced dead after EMS personnel were unable to revive him.

“As president of Texas State University, I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our students who attended an off-campus social event on Sunday evening hosted by members of a university fraternity,” Trauth said. “Following a call from friends, officers with the San Marcos Police Department found Matthew Ellis, a Phi Kappa Psi pledge, unresponsive on Monday morning at an apartment off campus. He was pronounced dead after EMS personnel were unable to revive him. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Texas State Community.

As a result of this tragedy, I have suspended activities of all Greek fraternity and sorority chapters at Texas State. These chapters are prohibited from holding new-member events, chapter meetings, social functions, and philanthropic activities until a thorough review of the Greek Affairs system is completed.”

Trauth adds that the Greek Affairs System will be under review until further notice.

“I have asked Dr. Joanne Smith, Vice President for Student Affairs, who has responsibility for the Greek Affairs system, to immediately initiate this review and propose recommendations for reinstating fraternity and sorority chapters that demonstrate a commitment to the core values of Texas State and the ideals established by their respective national organizations.

It is imperative that our entire university community develop a culture that places the highest priority on the safety of its students, faculty, and staff.”

Trauth didn’t say if alcohol was a factor in the student’s death.