Toddler & Adult Hospitalized After Being Shot In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An adult and a 2-year-old child have been shot in Dallas and police are still looking for the gunman.
Details about the shooting are limited, but CBS 11 News did learn that it was in the 3500 block of West Wheatland Road, near the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, where police were called out Monday night to help an injured person.
When officers arrived they found the toddler and a 25-year-old had both been shot. A companion originally took the victims to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, but the toddler was later transported to Children’s Medical Center Dallas.
Police have not released the name of the adult victim and the condition of that person and the child isn’t known.
As of early Tuesday morning police didn’t have a suspect description and had made no arrests.