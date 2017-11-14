Whataburger Teams Up With Yeti For Awesome Tumbler

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – You might throw out that old drinking cup you carry around with you all day after you get a look at the latest release from Whataburger.

In tandem with Yeti, the Texas-based fast food chain released a tumbler that looks exactly like a Whataburger cup.

“When we launched our stainless-steel tumblers last year, we saw fans snapping photos of themselves with their tumblers all over the world,” said Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel. “We’re excited to share these new YETI tumblers so our fans can travel with both their favorite high-quality brands. We can’t wait to see where our fans will go next, but we’ll always have a hot meal and a cold drink waiting for them here in Whataburger country.”

We're excited to announce our latest collaboration with @YETICoolers just in time for the holiday season. Shop our Whatastore and get your YETI today. https://t.co/t5PEfY0qx3 pic.twitter.com/2n8rfpFVai — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 14, 2017

You can get your 30-oz stainless steel tumbler for $45.99 on Whataburger’s website!