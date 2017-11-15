Agency: Texas Chemical Plant Unprepared For Hurricane Harvey

Filed Under: Arkema, Chemical plant, Harvey, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Texas

HOUSTON (AP) – Federal investigators say they’ve seen no signs that a Houston-area chemical plant that flooded and partially exploded during Hurricane Harvey considered moving its highly unstable compounds offsite as a precaution.

a11 begnaud arkema plant aircut frame 1179 Agency: Texas Chemical Plant Unprepared For Hurricane Harvey

The Arkema plant in Crosby, Texas on Thursday morning. (photo credit: CBS NEWS)

Arkema Inc.’s emergency response plan listed flooding as a risk there but offered little direction. Records show it says “care shall be taken to be sure water is kept out” of buildings.

As Harvey dumped record-setting rain last August, Arkema’s plant lost power. Backup generators, sitting just 2 feet above ground, were engulfed. Refrigeration systems ultimately failed, leading organic peroxides there to warm and destabilize.

U.S. Chemical Safety Board Chairwoman Vanessa Allen Sutherland said Wednesday at a news conference that “the facility was not prepared for such heavy rainfall.” She mentioned relocating chemicals as a measure companies might use.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch