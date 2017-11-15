Dallas Fire-Rescue Rolls Out New 911 System

DALLAS (CBS11) – Putting a priority on emergencies, Dallas Fire-Rescue just rolled out a new 911 system it feels could help save lives.

Traditionally when a person called 911 in Dallas and had a medical emergency, it was standard practice to send a paramedic and would not be uncommon for a fire truck to show up as well not matter the severity of the situation.

DFR is now using a new 911 system that helps get the proper response for the right situation.

“We’re over triaging calls,” said Assistant Chief Daniel Salazar, Dallas Fire-Rescue.

911 operators on Tuesday started using a new Medical Priority Dispatch System.

When a call comes in, software utilizes an algorithm based on factors of the emergency and suggests to dispatchers what resources are needed.

“It’d be nice if we could make requests for more ambulances, but that’s not necessarily the case. We’ve got limited budgets so we know we have to get innovative,” said Salazar.

Instead of sending two highly trained medics to a person who simply hurt their toe, DFR is now saving the crew for high-priority calls like a heart attack.

Salazar estimates only 40 percent of their calls need transport. That injured toe might just get a local fire crews who can bandage things up on scene.

“We’re keeping those precious resources in service until such time that they’re really needed,” said Salazar.

Plano has used a similar system since 2014.

“That fact that we’re getting busier and busier, operating with essentially the same level of apparatus, it’s certainly helped keep our response times manageable,” said Chief Sam Greif of Plano Fire Rescue.

Greif said the system can also help cities save money on gas costs and maintaining wear and tear of trucks.

Not that is not the goal, nor the priority.

“I’m confident that it’s saved lives,” said Greif.

DFR said the new priority system is not in response to the slow or outright lack of response the Dallas 911 call center experienced several months ago.

The DFR dispatch center is a separate entity.

Salazar said DFR has wanted the system for years and only now had the proper funding for the software.