Dallas Has Fighting Chance To Host Amazon’s Second HQ

By Kristin Weisell
DALLAS (CBSDFW/1080 KRLD) – It looks like Dallas has a fighting chance to be Amazon’s choice for its second headquarters in the US.

An analysis from the Wall Street Journal has named Dallas as the number one spot primed to land Amazon’s second headquarters and the 50,000 jobs it’s promised to bring with it.

Out of the 12 top contenders across the country, Dallas outpaces Boston, Atlanta and even DC.

The Journal’s analysis says a major factor in Dallas’s favor is the fact that we have no state income tax.

Other good things include a big college population, big tech labor force, and a relatively low cost of living across North Texas.

Several North Texas cities banded together to create a joint proposal to lure Amazon to the area.

Amazon officials are not expected to choose the winning location until next year.

