GOP Senate Hopeful Moore Claims ‘Spiritual Battle’ In US Politics

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says there is a “spiritual battle” going on in American politics as he faces mounting pressure from national Republicans to drop out of the race.

Speaking Tuesday night at a Baptist church revival in southwest Alabama, Moore made only passing reference to the sexual misconduct allegations enveloping his Senate bid. As he has done at other stops, he suggested the allegations were an effort to stop his political career.

Moore asks: “Why do you think they’re giving me this trouble? Why do you think I’m being harassed in the media and people pushing for an allegation in the last 28 days of the election?”

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct with two teenagers when he was in a man in his 30s.

