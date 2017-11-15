CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

GOP Senate Hopeful Moore Claims ‘Spiritual Battle’ In US Politics

Filed Under: GOP, Politics, Religion, Republican, RNC, Roy Moore, RUN Support, Senate candidate Roy Moore, sexual misconduct allegations, Spiritual Battle, US Senate

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says there is a “spiritual battle” going on in American politics as he faces mounting pressure from national Republicans to drop out of the race.

Speaking Tuesday night at a Baptist church revival in southwest Alabama, Moore made only passing reference to the sexual misconduct allegations enveloping his Senate bid. As he has done at other stops, he suggested the allegations were an effort to stop his political career.

Moore asks: “Why do you think they’re giving me this trouble? Why do you think I’m being harassed in the media and people pushing for an allegation in the last 28 days of the election?”

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct with two teenagers when he was in a man in his 30s.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch