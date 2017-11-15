Houston’s Harvey Fund Gives Out $28.9 Million In Grants

HOUSTON (AP) – The Harvey relief fund promoted by top elected officials in Houston says it’s given out $28.9 million in grants to a range of groups helping victims of the August storm.

The top of a fire hydrant sticks out of floodwaters in front of a home on September 7, 2017 in Richwood, Texas. (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Greater Houston Community Foundation announced Wednesday that it issued grants to 90 groups. About $10 million of the total amount will go toward housing and home repair, and another $8 million will go to help groups that manage the cases of individuals and families in need.

In total, the foundation says it’s distributed more than $36 million of the $102 million it’s raised.

National and local groups have raised around $700 million for Harvey relief.

The nation’s fourth-largest city continues to rebuild from the historic storm, with thousands of people still out of their homes.

