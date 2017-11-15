New Roof For Frisco Family Ushers In New Season

FRISCO (CBS11) – For a Frisco family, a new roof ushers in a season of thanksgiving and a break from storms that have battered their hearts and their home is long overdue.

“I was wondering when we could be able to afford to get it fixed,” said George Salazar, in a voice so soft I had to lean in to hear, “Patch it up here and there.”

Years of decline and repeated rounds of hail damage left the Salazar’s roof in pretty bad shape. Salazar admits that damage from a hail storm years ago was never repaired– the family had another one brewing.

“My wife got cancer back in 2010,” said Salazar, his voice trailing to a whisper. “Had to pay doctor bills and stuff, medications.”

He was forced to retire last year to care for his wife full time as she fought cancer for the third time. But, the storms just kept coming.

“She found as hard as she could, and didn’t make it,” added the couple’s daughter, Stephanie Evans.

Bertha Salazar died in August. Then Evans heard about the No Roof Left Behind program.

According to information on its website, NRLB is a nationwide program that gives community members a way to help neighbors that have fallen on hard times. A local contractor provides a new roof at no cost to deserving homeowners in need.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Salazar about the moment when he learned that he’d won the new roof. His voice and his eyes filled with tears while his daughter finished the thought with, “we figured my Mom had a hand in that.”

Clearly, the family has had bigger worries in recent years. Now, the NRLB effort will lift a weight off Salazar’s shoulders.

“My business partner and I years ago said if we see success in business, we have to give back to the community,” said AJ Huckaby with Springtree Roofing & Restoration.

Huckaby was able to pull together a laundry list of vendors and volunteers to get the Salazar’s roof rebuilt in a day. And the repairs didn’t stop there.

Burris Windows donated window replacement materials and work. Cardinal Glass and installer Jeremy Lewis with Going Green Window Replacement volunteered for the effort. A new exterior paint job will be donated by: Sherwin

Williams (paint) and Jireh Painting (labor). Springtree also donated new exterior siding, trim and exterior lighting. G4B Electric will provide licensed electricians for the electrical work. Even lunch for the crew was donated as well.

“They’re pretty much redoing his whole house,” said Evans with a grateful smile.

“[I] thank everybody that came out here to make this possible,” said Salazar. “Give God the glory for it…and for the blessing.”