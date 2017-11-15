Quik Trip On Greenville Avenue Robbed At Gunpoint

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find a man suspected of robbing a Quik Trip at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
Police said it happened around 3:45 a.m., at the store in the 7100 block of Greenville Avenue.
The suspect demanded money from the register. The employee gave him the money and was not hurt.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and described him this way:
A black man 6’0”, 180 lbs., 18-25 years old, last seen wearing a black coat over a gray hoodie with a red design on the front. The suspect also wore a black hat with flaps covering his ears with white fur inside.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information regarding this crime can call Detective Jarc at (214) 671-3464. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).