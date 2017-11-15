CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Quik Trip On Greenville Avenue Robbed At Gunpoint

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, dallas police, Greenville Avenue, Local TV, Quik Trip, surveillance image

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to find a man suspected of robbing a Quik Trip at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:45 a.m., at the store in the 7100 block of Greenville Avenue.

The suspect demanded money from the register. The employee gave him the money and was not hurt.

asuspect4 Quik Trip On Greenville Avenue Robbed At Gunpoint

Quik Trip robbery suspect

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and described him this way:

A black man 6’0”, 180 lbs., 18-25 years old, last seen wearing a black coat over a gray hoodie with a red design on the front. The suspect also wore a black hat with flaps covering his ears with white fur inside.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information regarding this crime can call Detective Jarc at (214) 671-3464. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch