Elliott Withdraws Appeal, To Serve Rest Of Suspension

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal and will serve his six-game suspension, CBS11 Sports confirms.

Big news: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal, his agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano tell me. Elliott will serve his full 6-game suspension. The statement: pic.twitter.com/BV3jPyX4ap — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2017

Elliott’s representatives told Ian Rapoport in a statement that the running back decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the rest of his suspension.

“The decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott’s desire for closure in this matter is in his best interest of his teammates, family and friends,” his reps said in a statement. “This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased the legal fight mounted by he and his team resulted in disclosing many hidden truths regarding this matter as well as publicly exposing the NFL’s mismanagement of its disciplinary process. Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no comment.”

Elliott is eligible to return to the field on Christmas Eve against the Seattle Seahawks.