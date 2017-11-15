TCU & Texas Tech Renewing ‘Saddle Trophy’ Football Rivalry

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker Truck Crash Closes Northbound Highway 67 At Interstate-35E | Check Traffic

Kenny Hill of the TCU Horned Frogs throws the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (AP) – TCU and Texas Tech are putting their football rivalry back in the saddle.

The Big 12 rivals are getting a new Saddle Trophy that will be presented to the winner of their game like it was from 1961-70 before the original trophy was lost, and when they were still in the Southwest Conference together.

Texas Tech won the first-ever Saddle Trophy game in 1961, and the schools split the 10 games for what was dubbed the “West Texas Championship” before the trophy suddenly disappeared.

A new saddle was created by M.L. Leddy’s Boots and Saddlery in Fort Worth. It sits on a stand and includes the logos for both TCU and Texas Tech. The scores for the first 59 games of the overall series are represented on trophy’s stand.

No. 11 TCU plays at Texas Tech on Saturday.

