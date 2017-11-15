TXDOT Crews Work To Re-Open Road Near 287 And I-20

By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A small stretch of 287 where it meets I-20 in Southeast Fort Worth remained closed to traffic into the late night hours.

TXDOT officials say crews had to shut down the road and re-route traffic earlier in the day so that they could work on repairing the pavement.

TX DOT officials say they expect the very busy area will be opened again sometime late into the evening or early morning into Thursday.

Morning rush hour commuters are being advised to check the status of the repairs tomorrow morning before leaving for work in the morning.

