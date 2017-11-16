Rated Top Ten Best Barbecue in Dallas by D Magazine, 18th and Vine is a Kansas City-style barbecue joint built on the foundation of KC’s BBQ and Jazz culture.
Whether you order a full pound of their thick black angus brisket, or you decide to be more adventurous with their brisket grilled cheese sandwich, “Snob Style,” the Cherrywood-smoked meats will have you coming back for seconds every time.
Although 18th and Vine may be in the heart Texas, we are confident that you will leave our Kansas City restaurant with your hearts content and your stomachs full.