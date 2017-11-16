18th and Vine

Filed Under: 18th and Vine, Barbecue, Dallas, Dallas Food, DFW Restaurant Week, Jazz, Kansas City, KC's BBQ

Rated Top Ten Best Barbecue in Dallas by D Magazine, 18th and Vine is a Kansas City-style barbecue joint built on the foundation of KC’s BBQ and Jazz culture.

18thandvine screenshot 18th and Vine

(18th and Vine)

Whether you order a full pound of their thick black angus brisket, or you decide to be more adventurous with their brisket grilled cheese sandwich, “Snob Style,” the Cherrywood-smoked meats will have you coming back for seconds every time.

Although 18th and Vine may be in the heart Texas, we are confident that you will leave our Kansas City restaurant with your hearts content and your stomachs full.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch