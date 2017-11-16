4 Arrested In Murder Of Collin County Woman

PRINCETON (CBSDFW) – Four people have been arrested on charges stemming from the murder of a woman inside her own home in September.
Princeton police say Ronnie Welborn, Kadie Robinson, Robert Veal and Delvin Powel are charged with capital murder in the death of Kelli Underwood.
All four suspects were known to Underwood, according to authorities.
Princeton officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Park View Drive on September 20 and located Underwood’s body.
The medical examiner determined the cause of death “was not self-inflicting.”
The investigation is ongoing.
All four suspects are being held on a bond amount of $1,000,000 each.