Nearly 4 Million Texans Expected To Travel This Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of Texans are expected to travel this month for the Thanksgiving holiday.
AAA Texas has released its annual forecast for people traveling 50 miles or more away from home and they’re projecting 3.9 million Texans will be packing a bag and taking a trip.
“Automobile travel is expected to increase by three percent over last year’s Thanksgiving week in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster AAA Texas spokesperson.
Nearly 90 percent of travelers plan to go by personal vehicle. Those motorists will be paying the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, since the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. The majority of Texans not driving to their destination will travel by air.
Across the United States, AAA projects 50.9 million Americans will travel away from home this Thanksgiving. The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year.
The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 26.