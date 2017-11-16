Dallas Holiday Parade Saved By Generous Donation

By Kristin Weisell
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A beloved Christmas tradition in Dallas has saved by a generous donation from who parade organizers are calling “a Christmas angel.”

Officials say the mysterious savior of the parade is expected to reveal themselves tomorrow, after organizers say they stepped up earlier this week.

The parade had been struggling to stay afloat after Children’s Health decided to withdraw its sponsorship.

The parade’s executive director Jeffery Giles says they got a call Sunday night from the mysterious benefactor. She promised they would “do whatever it takes to get the parade down the street”.

Giles says the woman is part of a company that has its headquarters in North Texas. She’s chosen not to reveal her identity before tomorrow because pieces still needed to be put in place.

The Holiday Parade has been working diligently to raise funds that are still needed. Their hard and fast deadline is tomorrow. It’s not clear yet whether this woman or her company will pay those remaining costs, or take on the parade sponsorship.

As of now, the parade is still on for December 2nd. Almost 2,000 tickets have already been sold.

