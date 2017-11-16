Decent Cold Front Arrives In DFW Early Saturday Morning

*Yesterday High: 75; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 67; Normal Low: 46*
- Clouds blanket north Texas again today!
- Temperatures close to normal.
- Front lifts north producing a few showers.
- 80s make a BRIEF return Friday. Record is 87 (1960, 1955).
- Decent cold front arrives EARLY Saturday morning.
- 38” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 40” of rain since Sept 1st…<4.93> below normal.
Today: Cloudy and seasonable. Slight chance of a shower. High: Upper 60s. Wind: Variable 5 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, mild and humid. Slight chance of a shower. Low: Low to mid 60s Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday. Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine. Windy and warm. Cold front arrives late evening – > after midnight. High: Mid 80s (Record 87).
Saturday: Back to sunshine, lower humidity and cooler. VERY windy. High: Mid 60s.
Sunday. Sunny and cool. Less wind. Low: 38-44. High: Low 60s.
Monday: Sunny, continued nice. Highs: 60s.
Tuesday and Wed. Sunny, continued nice and cool. Highs: 60s. Lows: 40s.