SMU Throttles Northwestern State 81-35

DALLAS (AP) — Jarrey Foster scored 19 points, Ben Emelogu II had 17 points and a career-high nine rebounds, and SMU routed Northwestern State 81-35 on Wednesday night.

Northwestern State made only 12 field goals — three coming in the first half— and shot 24.5 percent for the game. The Demons missed 21 straight shots over 17-plus minutes in the first half.

SMU (3-0) built a 36-8 halftime lead on the strength of a 26-2 run. Emelogu buried a 3-pointer four minutes into the second half and the Mustangs led 50-12.

The 46-point win was the Mustangs’ largest margin of victory since 2015.

Foster, Emelogu and Shake Milton scored a combined 52 points. SMU is now 28-0 at Moody Coliseum under coach Tim Jankovich, which tied the second-best home start by a head coach in NCAA history.

Iziahiah Sweeney led Northwestern State (0-3) with nine points. The Demons lost to Division III foe LeTourneau in their previous game.

