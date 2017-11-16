Tasha’s KRLD To Do List November 16- 19, 2017

Friday, November 17 through President’s Day February 19, 2018, The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza will offer a special temporary exhibit, Mourning a President. The exhibition offers a chronology of the funeral of President John F. Kennedy and his burial in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, November 25, 1963, in Washington, D.C.

This exhibit will feature many significant historical objects from the Museum’s collections that include hand-written notes from Mrs. Kennedy addressing the intricate planning for the funeral, a funeral program from St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Mass cards, eulogies and special editions of newspapers and magazines.

Saturday afternoon at 2pm, (11/18) The Sixth Floor Museum is presenting a special program focused on the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. “What Has the Government Been Hiding? 54 Years of Secrets & the Release of the JFK Records” will feature a conversation with best-selling authors Larry Sabato and Philip Shenon.

Operation Kindness, North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal shelter, will raise funds and awareness for homeless animals with a little help from Texas Rangers Manager Jeff Banister and his wife Karen, who will serve as honorary co-chairs at Saturday’s 25th annual Canines, Cats & Cabernet (11/18) at the Omni Hotel Downtown Dallas. Guests will be treated to an elegant dinner featuring hors d’ oeuvres, a mashed potato bar, carving stations, a dessert bar and complimentary wine, beer and coffee. Adorable cats and dogs will be seeking forever homes in the Adoption Lounge.

A Special Evening with Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton is happening Friday at Toyota Music Factory Friday (11/17)

The 40th Anniversary of the Chi Omega Christmas Market is today through Sunday (November 15-18) at Centennial Hall at Fair Park. Over 180 merchants will have gifts for every age including holiday decor, women’s clothing and accessories, home accents, children’s clothing and toys, food gifts, and much more!

There is a Funky Finds Holiday Shopping Experience at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth Saturday and Sunday. (11/18-19)

12 days of Christmas at the Dallas Arboretum is happening today through January 7th.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is at Bass Hall today through Sunday (11/16-19).

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie runs Friday (11/16) through January 7th.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square is happening Saturday. (11/18)

The XTO Energy Parade of Lights is Sunday at Sundance Square. (11/19)