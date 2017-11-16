CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
The Foote Files: Camila Cabello”s Havana

By Ken Foote
Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, Havana

(CBS11) – Camila Cabello was a founding member of the pop music group Fifth Harmony, the group that brought us “Work From Home” and “Sledgehammer.”

Born Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao on March 3, 1997 (same month and day as my older brother) in Cojimar, Eastern Havana, Cuba, she and her family moved to Miami when she was 6.

Her break came when she auditioned for the X Factor. Simon Cowell combined her with future four ladies to form Fifth Harmony. She was with the group from 2013 until 2016 when she left the group. She has worked with such artists as Shawn Mendes, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and Pitbull.

In May of this year she announced the upcoming release of her first album called “The Hurting, The Healing, the Loving.” That album is to be released sometime in 2018. Cabello has won an MTV Europe Music Award and a Billboard Women In Music Award for Breakthrough Artist.

In the meantime, as of this writing, she has a top rated hit on Billboard called, “Havana”, one she wrote, as the #2 most popular song in the nation:

“Havana, ooh na-na (ay)
Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na (ay, ay)
He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na
All of my heart is in Havana (ay)
There’s somethin’ ’bout his manners (uh huh)
Havana, ooh na-na (uh)

He didn’t walk up with that “how you doin’?” (uh)
(When he came in the room)
He said there’s a lot of girls I can do with (uh)
(But I can’t without you)
I’m doin’ forever in a minute (hey)
(That summer night in June)
And papa says he got malo in him (uh)
He got me feelin’ like

Ooh-ooh-ooh, I knew it when I met him
I loved him when I left him
Got me feelin’ like
Ooh-ooh-ooh, and then I had to tell him
I had to go, oh na-na-na-na-na”

As you can imagine, due to its high popularity, you can expect a quick repetition of this song on over the air CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) stations like AMP 103-7 (KVIL-FM).

Here she is… Camila Cabello with… Havana.

Comments

