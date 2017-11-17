Dallas Police Looking For Shoe Store Thieves

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are looking for two men that robbed a shoe store on Sunday.

Authorities say the two suspects broke into the DSW Shoe Warehouse at 8335 Westchester Drive early Sunday morning and stole an unidentified amount of merchandise.

Police say the suspects crime spree didn’t end there as they stole packages from the front porch of a home in the 3800 block of Northview Lane a few hours later.

Suspect one is described as being a heavy set Latin male in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He’s around 5’8″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds. In both offenses, he’s seen wearing a Texas A&M sweatshirt with a ball cap with a “P” on it.

The second suspect is described as being a Latin male also in his late 20’s to early 30’s. He’s around 5’8 and weighs about 190 pounds. He appeared to be bald but was wearing a Texas A&M ball cap in both crimes.

Police say the suspects were seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information regarding these cases or suspects should contact detectives at (214)671-8066.