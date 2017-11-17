Fort Worth Officer Involved In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash

UPDATED | November 17, 2017  10:05 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Friday night.

The officer was in a patrol car when the officer hit the man in the 2800 block of Hemphill Street near Berry Street around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the officer stopped and tried to help but the victim died at the scene.

Police have not released any details on the victim.

The Fort Worth Police Traffic Investigations Unit is working the case.

As of 10:15 p.m. Friday, traffic was blocked in both directions on Hemphill between West Capps and West Lowden.

