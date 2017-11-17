Jerry Jones Apologizes For ‘Inappropriate’ Comment Amid Growing Tension With Goodell

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The rift between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appears to be growing.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones stood by his threat to sue over any extension of the NFL Commissioner’s contract.

“Everything I am doing is in the best short and long term interest of the NFL. I love this league and I love this game,” said Jones.

All 32 owners, Jones included, voted in May to allow a committee to cut a deal with Goodell.

ESPN is now reporting, when Jones learned in August that the league intended to suspend running back Ezekiel Elliott, he warned Goodell, “I’m gonna come after you with everything I have.”

Referencing the New England Patriots owner who also feuded publicly with Goodell, Jones reportedly said, “Bob Kraft is a p***y compared to what I’m going to do with you.”

In his radio interview, Jones said the owners hold the single most influence during times of contract negotiation.

“Because we give our commissioner such power, the one great time that the owners have the biggest input is when you are either first time hiring or extending it,” said Jones

While he’s not backing down in his feud with Goodell, Jones is apologizing after video surfaced Friday of him in 2013 congratulating a newly-engaged bride with a racially insensitive remark.

“Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he’s with a black girl tonight, don’t you?” said Jones in the video released by theblast.com.

In a statement, he said, “That comment was inappropriate. It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry.

Sunday could provide added drama if fans follow through with plans for a protest circulating on social media. It’s calling for those attending the Cowboys’ game to wear black and join with the NFL players who kneel during the anthem to protest against “police brutality and injustice.”