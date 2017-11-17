Jerry Jones: ‘It’s Not Who I Am’ Regarding Comment

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones apologized Friday after a video posted by The Blast showed him making a comment that some are saying appears to be a poor attempt at humor.
In the video taken four years ago, Jones was asked to videotape a message to a woman who was about to get married.
The video captures Jones saying, “Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he’s with a black girl tonight, don’t you?”
When contacted later by CBS 11, Jones apologized for his comment.
“That comment was inappropriate. It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry,” Jones said.
This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.