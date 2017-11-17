Man Shooting At Burglars Wounds Self Instead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who shot at burglars trying to break into his son’s car wound up shooting himself instead early Friday, police said.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. near I-20 and McCart Avenue in Southwest Fort Worth.
Police said the man was in his house on Rutland Avenue at the I-20 service road when he noticed several people breaking into the car outside. He grabbed a shotgun and fired at the suspects.
The buckshot from the blast ricocheted off the car, striking the man in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.
One suspect was arrested on scene, and police said they were looking for two to three others.
The name of the victim and suspect were not released early Friday.