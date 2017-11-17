Shooting & Car Crash In Arlington Leaves 2 Officers, Suspect Injured

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Arlington. Police say the incident began after receiving a ‘suspicious person’ call about a vehicle at the Baymont Inn & Suites, near Six Flags.

Arlington police Lieutenant Chris Cook said when the dispatcher license plate information on the vehicle it was listed a possibly being stolen out of Dallas.

When officers arrived at the scene they say a female passenger and a male driver in the suspect vehicle. A third person is believed to have exited the car and gone inside the hotel.

Police say the officers ordered those in the car to roll the windows down and throw keys out of the vehicle, but the driver did not respond to commands. At some point, the passenger door opened and police say they were able to get the female of of the car.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.