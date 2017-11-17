Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 3.9 Percent In October

Filed Under: Economy, Jobs, Texas Unemployment Rate, Texas Workforce Commission, TWC, Unemployment, Unemployment benefits, Unemployment Rate
(credit: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate has improved for the sixth straight month with an October jobless figure of 3.9 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday said it’s the lowest unemployment rate in four decades. TWC officials didn’t immediately provide specifics.

September unemployment for Texas was 4 percent. The nationwide jobless rate in October was 4.1 percent, the lowest in nearly 17 years.

A TWC statement says Amarillo and Midland had the lowest unemployment rates in Texas last month at 2.4 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the state’s highest jobless rate in October at 6. 3 percent.

Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas on Aug. 25, leading to storms and heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur.

The Texas economy added 71,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in October.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch