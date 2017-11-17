Texas Unemployment Rate Improves To 3.9 Percent In October

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate has improved for the sixth straight month with an October jobless figure of 3.9 percent.
The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday said it’s the lowest unemployment rate in four decades. TWC officials didn’t immediately provide specifics.
September unemployment for Texas was 4 percent. The nationwide jobless rate in October was 4.1 percent, the lowest in nearly 17 years.
A TWC statement says Amarillo and Midland had the lowest unemployment rates in Texas last month at 2.4 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the state’s highest jobless rate in October at 6. 3 percent.
Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas on Aug. 25, leading to storms and heavy rain that swamped parts of Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur.
The Texas economy added 71,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in October.
