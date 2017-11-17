Toyota’s Generous Donation Helps Save Dallas Holiday Parade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The show must go on! Toyota, now based in Plano, has saved the Dallas Holiday Parade with a generous donation.

Previously known as the Children’s Health Holiday Parade, the annual holiday tradition in downtown Dallas lost Children’s Health as a sponsor this year.

After scrambling for more than $350,000 to continue the show, the parade was said to have been saved on Thursday by an unknown donator.

Toyota was announced as the donator who helped save the holiday tradition in Dallas on Friday.

Christopher Reynolds, executive vice president for corporate resources and chief diversity officer at Toyota Motors, was at the announcement Friday to gift the donation to the parade.

“On behalf of over 4,000 Toyota team members who call North Texas our home, it is my great pleasure to present this gift from Toyota to the City of Dallas,” said Reynolds. “Everyone, let’s start our impossible and have a parade. Happy holidays!”

On Thursday, Jeffrey Giles, executive director of the parade, said he received an email Sunday evening regarding wanting to save the parade.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 2 in downtown Dallas.