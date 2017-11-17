Warm Friday With Cooler Temps This Weekend

*Yesterday’s High: 74; Rain: 0.00; Normal High: 66; Normal Low: 46*
Headlines:
- Decreasing clouds, VERY windy and warm. Highs in the 80s.
- Leonid meteor showers tonight. Clouds may be a problem.
- DRY cold front arrives early Saturday. Twenty degrees cooler tomorrow.
- Very windy Saturday. Humidity levels tumble.
- Protect plants Sunday morning. 30s in the burbs.
- 46” BELOW normal at DFW for 2017.
- 40” of rain since Sept 1st…<5.01> below normal.
Today: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. VERY windy and warm. Highs: Mid 80s west; Near 80 east. Low 80s DFW. Wind: SSW 20-30 G40 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild. Low: Upper 60s. Wind: South 15-25mph.
Saturday: Morning cold front. Decreasing clouds, VERY windy and cooler. Temperatures falling through the 60s. Wind chills in the 50s. Wind: NNW 20-30 G40 mph.
Sunday. Sunny and cool. Less wind. Low: 38-44. High: Low 60s.
Monday: Sunny, continued nice. High: Mid 60s.
Tuesday and Wed. Sunny, continued nice and cool. High: Mid 60s. Lows: 40s.
Thanksgiving. Mostly sunny and cool. High: Mid 60s.