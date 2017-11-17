Woman Says Botched ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ Left Her In Wheelchair

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Oklahoma nurse filed a lawsuit Thursday after she says a Dallas plastic surgeon botched her “Brazilian Butt Lift,” leaving her paralyzed. She is seeking millions of dollars in damages after she says her life was changed forever.

It’s a cosmetic enhancement known as a “Brazilian Butt Lift,” made popular by the likes and looks of some Hollywood celebrities. But for 44-year-old Rolanda Hutton, it was supposed to be a minor makeover.

“I didn’t do this to be a video vixen or anything like that. I just went in for something, just a slight enhancement,” said Hutton.

She left in a wheelchair after her January procedure at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute and Dallas Day Surgery Center. Her attorney said Dr. Sameer Jejurikar injected too much fat into the muscles above her sciatic nerve. She awoke after the surgery and couldn’t feel her feet or legs.

“I kept on feeling like something is wrong, something is wrong. So I thought, ‘I need to go to the hospital,'” said Hutton.

Attorney Les Weisbrod said, instead, they kept her at the Cloister at Park Lane, a luxury post-operative hotel, far too long.

“She needed to be transferred to capable people at a hospital, and that wasn’t done,” said Weisbrod.

Hutton said she may never walk or work again, and while she hopes to receive damages, she said she spoke out primarily to spare others from her pain.

“A lot of younger people or people my age are doing things that may cause more complications, and their lives are going to change forever,” said Hutton. “I want other women to see what can happen.”

Her attorney is seeking more than five million dollars for her long-term care and lost wages.

CBS 11 reached out to all parties involved for commend but did not receive a response.