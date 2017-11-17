CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Woman Says Botched ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ Left Her In Wheelchair

Filed Under: Botched Surgery, Brazilian Butt Lift, Dallas Platic Surgery Institute, Dr. Sameer Jejurikar, lawsuit, Paralyzed, Plastic Surgery, Rolanda Hutton, Wheelchair
Rolanda Hutton says a botched “Brazilian Butt Lift” in Dallas left her paralyzed. (CBS 11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Oklahoma nurse filed a lawsuit Thursday after she says a Dallas plastic surgeon botched her “Brazilian Butt Lift,” leaving her paralyzed. She is seeking millions of dollars in damages after she says her life was changed forever.

It’s a cosmetic enhancement known as a “Brazilian Butt Lift,” made popular by the likes and looks of some Hollywood celebrities. But for 44-year-old Rolanda Hutton, it was supposed to be a minor makeover.

“I didn’t do this to be a video vixen or anything like that. I just went in for something, just a slight enhancement,” said Hutton.

She left in a wheelchair after her January procedure at Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute and Dallas Day Surgery Center. Her attorney said Dr. Sameer Jejurikar injected too much fat into the muscles above her sciatic nerve. She awoke after the surgery and couldn’t feel her feet or legs.

Rolanda Hutton (CBS 11)

“I kept on feeling like something is wrong, something is wrong. So I thought, ‘I need to go to the hospital,'” said Hutton.

Attorney Les Weisbrod said, instead, they kept her at the Cloister at Park Lane, a luxury post-operative hotel, far too long.

“She needed to be transferred to capable people at a hospital, and that wasn’t done,” said Weisbrod.

Hutton said she may never walk or work again, and while she hopes to receive damages, she said she spoke out primarily to spare others from her pain.

“A lot of younger people or people my age are doing things that may cause more complications, and their lives are going to change forever,” said Hutton. “I want other women to see what can happen.”

Rolanda Hutton (CBS 11)

Her attorney is seeking more than five million dollars for her long-term care and lost wages.

CBS 11 reached out to all parties involved for commend but did not receive a response.

