Officials Investigating Fire At Luxury Hotel Landmark In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at the century-old landmark Ambassador Hotel building in downtown Dallas Saturday evening.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says firefighters responded to the structure fire call in the 1300 block of S. Ervay Street. First responders arrived at the vacant high-rise hotel and saw flames coming from the second-floor window.
After a second-alarm response was called, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
Officials say the building was vacant, but there was one person, known as the building’s caretaker, who resided in the lower floor of the hotel. He made it out safely after a nearby business called 911 about the fire coming from the building.
According to officials, the fire caused minor damage to the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The landmark Ambassador Hotel is the oldest remaining luxury hotel in Dallas that was constructed in 1904, according to Dallas City Hall. Officials say the building was undergoing renovations.