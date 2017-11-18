Freshman QB In 1st Start Leads No. 11 TCU To Win At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 18: Shawn Robinson #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs outruns Jah'Shawn Johnson #7 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the game on November 18, 2017 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — True freshman quarterback Shawn Robinson ran for 84 yards and threw a key second-half touchdown in his first career start as No. 11 TCU won 27-3 at Texas Tech on Saturday to stay in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Robinson, who won a Texas Class 6A state high school championship last season, filled in for Kenny Hill. The senior didn’t even make the trip to Lubbock because of an unspecified injury.

While Robinson was only 6-of-17 passing for 85 yards, his 12-yard TD to Jalen Reagor came late in the third quarter as the Horned Frogs (9-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 12 CFP) took a 17-3 lead.

That score came on the drive after another missed field goal by Texas Tech (5-6, 2-6), which with numerous kickers has made only 8 of 16 attempts this year. Clayton Hayfield badly hooked a 20-yard try, the ball sweeping across the front of the goalposts.

That miss came after the Red Raiders forced a fumble by Robinson and recovered at the TCU 6.

The Red Raiders got their only score on their opening drive of the game, a 21-play, 70-yard effort that ended with Hatfield’s 22-yard field goal with 6:08 left in the first quarter. TCU also scored on its opening drive, on KaVontae Turpin’s 2-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter.

