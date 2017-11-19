10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Ejected In Fort Worth Crash

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old girl died Sunday after she was ejected in a vehicle crash in Fort Worth.
Police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Golden Triangle Blvd for a major accident with an ejection. The crash happened at northbound North Freeway and Golden Triangle Blvd.
According to police, a vehicle involved in the crash was carrying two children.
Police say the 10-year-old was ejected in the crash. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The second child was transported to a hospital and was treated for minor injuries.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the 10-year-old as Caydence Hubble.